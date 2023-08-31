'This is a Rare Instance of..': R Ashwin Decodes Mohammad Rizwan's Run Out in Asia Cup Opener

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed his tactical nous as he decoded Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘bizarre’ run out during Pakistan vs. Nepal clash in the Asia Cup 2023 opening game in Multan. Thanks to centuries from captain Babar Azam who registered the second-highest individual total in Asia Cup history and Iftikhar Ahmed, the co-hosts and number 1 ranked ODI team registered a massive 238-run win on Wednesday.

Babar smashed 151 in just 131 balls, taking home the Player of the Match award as the number 1 ranked ODI batter stamped his authority over the game. Iftikhar slammed 109 runs in 71 balls and they powered Pakistan to a mammoth total of 342/6.

Nepal were always likely to struggle with such a daunting total to chase, however, Pakistan’s bowling attack further compounded their miseries as Rohit Paudel’s side were bundled out for 104 in 23.4 overs.

All-rounder Shadab Khan picked up four wickets while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi chipped in two wickets each for a routine win.

The Men in Green had earlier lost both openers early, Fakhar Zaman scored 14 while Imam ul Haq managed just five runs after Babar won the toss and elected to bat. The skipper then joined hands with Rizwan as the pair looked to steady the ship before the wicketkeeper batter suffered a rather bizarre run out.

The incident happened in the 24th over of the game, Rizwan was surprisingly seen casually jogging before Nepal field Dipendra Singh’s direct throw brought an abrupt end to his stay at the crease.

Babar was not at all happy, and Ashwin who was keenly observing the game revealed why Rizwan’s choice not to wear a helmet led to his dismissal.

“The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet," wrote Ashwin on X.

“He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre. #PAKvsNEP," his post read further.

