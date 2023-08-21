‘Ye Sab Pagalpanti Nahi Karte Hum’: Rohit Sharma’s Epic Explanation on India’s Batting Order

With Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup around the corner, there are still concerns over India’s batting order as players like KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be returning to the team after a long injury lay-off. The upcoming Asia Cup will be a perfect tune-up for India to get their combination right ahead of the mega ODI World Cup which will be played in October-November.

Both Rahul and Iyer have been picked in the squad for the Asia Cup as India will look to sort out the conundrum regarding batting positions soon.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma has suggested that India have finalised the batting positions and it’s just the number 4 and 5 slots where they might have to shuffle the batters a bit.

Advertisement

Rohit had an epic reaction to bizarre batting shuffling as he asserted they will only tweak the positions a bit and won’t make major changes.

“The openers will bat at their positions, same with the number 3, the spot is fixed (for Virat Kohli), KL Rahul played at number 5 before the injury he will do the same in Asia Cup, Hardik Pandya will bat at number 6 while number 7 is for Ravindra Jadeja. Players can shuffle a bit at numbers 4 and 5, there is no problem in that aspect, it’s important to have that flexibility in the squad," Rohit said at the press conference.

The skipper said that when he got into the Indian team he had to bat from top to bottom and it’s necessary to have flexibility in the batting order.