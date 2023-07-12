Asia Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: India vs Pakistan at Dambulla?

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 19:51 IST
New Delhi, India
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a hybrid model with the schedule of the continental tournament finalised recently. There were speculations over the multi-nation event after the back-and-forth between BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over shifting the venue.
The mega India vs Pakistan clash may take place on September 5 and 10 (The Super 4 stage of Aisa Cup 2023). Kandy is likely to host Sri Lanka, while Dambulla could see India may most of their matches
As per the report, India could face Pakistan in Dambulla.
Meanwhile, Shah refuted reports claiming he’ll be traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.
“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit," Jay Shah told News18 CricketNext on Wednesday morning.
Pakistan sports minister had recently given statements regarding their men’s team ODI World Cup matches to be held at a neutral venue after India’s refusal to travel across the border for the Asia Cup.
According to a report, Pakistan will play one home game against Nepal while the other three fixtures will be Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.
India will play all their matches in Sri Lanka including against Pakistan
“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told news agency PTI.
CricketNext has reliably learnt that the Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement will happen today. With BCCI confirming that the Asia Cup 2023 will indeed be played as per the hybrid model, the decks have been cleared for the continental event to be played across Pakistan and Sri Lanka. As per the model, four matches will be played in Pakistan while the remaining 9 in Sri Lanka with the schedule of the tournament being finalised during a meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf. As per the report, India could face Pakistan in Dambulla.
Pakistan have the hosting rights but BCCI has said it cannot send its team across the border due to denial of permission from the Indian government. Pakistan initially reacted strongly with threats of boycotting the ODI World Cup in India before an agreement was reached between the Asian Cricket Council and PCB for the hybrid model.
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a hybrid model with the schedule of the continental tournament finalised recently. There were speculations over the multi-nation event after the back-and-forth between BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over shifting the venue.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 schedule. The announcement is expected to happen anytime today. Stay tuned with CricketNext.com’s live blog for all the latest update.
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a hybrid model with the schedule of the continental tournament finalised recently. There were speculations over the multi-nation event after the back-and-forth between BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over shifting the venue.
Pakistan have the hosting rights but BCCI has said it cannot send its team across the border due to denial of permission from the Indian government. Pakistan initially reacted strongly with threats of boycotting the ODI World Cup in India before an agreement was reached between the Asian Cricket Council and PCB for the hybrid model.
As per the solution, Pakistan will host four matches while nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.
Last month, the ACC confirmed that Asia Cup will be held between August 31 and September 17. Six teams will be taking part in the tournament which this year will be held in ODI format.
India have been pooled alongside Pakistan and Nepal while defending champions Sri Lanka have Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their group.
As per the previous edition’s format, two teams from each group will progress to the next round and then two will advance to the final.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah met with PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf in Durban and the two finalised the schedule. This came after Pakistan sports minister said he would want their men’s team matches at the ODI World Cup to be played at a neutral venue should India not send team for Asia Cup.
“We aren’t concerned about the internal happenings of PCB. All that we know is that PCB is a signatory to the Hybrid Model which was proposed by their representative and passed at ACC’s highest body,” an ACC source told news agency PTI.
“And just to refresh Pakistan’s honourable sports minister’s memory, it was PCB that had issued an official press release accepting that 4 games will be held in Pakistan and rest of the games in Sri Lanka,” the source added.
India will in all likeliness face Pakistan in Dambulla.
News18 Live Blog Team