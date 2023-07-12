Asia Cup Schedule Announcement Live Updates: India vs Pakistan at Dambulla?

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a hybrid model with the schedule of the continental tournament finalised recently. There were speculations over the multi-nation event after the back-and-forth between BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over shifting the venue.

Pakistan have the hosting rights but BCCI has said it cannot send its team across the border due to denial of permission from the Indian government. Pakistan initially reacted strongly with threats of boycotting the ODI World Cup in India before an agreement was reached between the Asian Cricket Council and PCB for the hybrid model.

As per the solution, Pakistan will host four matches while nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Last month, the ACC confirmed that Asia Cup will be held between August 31 and September 17. Six teams will be taking part in the tournament which this year will be held in ODI format.

India have been pooled alongside Pakistan and Nepal while defending champions Sri Lanka have Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their group.

As per the previous edition’s format, two teams from each group will progress to the next round and then two will advance to the final.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah met with PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf in Durban and the two finalised the schedule. This came after Pakistan sports minister said he would want their men’s team matches at the ODI World Cup to be played at a neutral venue should India not send team for Asia Cup.

“We aren’t concerned about the internal happenings of PCB. All that we know is that PCB is a signatory to the Hybrid Model which was proposed by their representative and passed at ACC’s highest body,” an ACC source told news agency PTI.

“And just to refresh Pakistan’s honourable sports minister’s memory, it was PCB that had issued an official press release accepting that 4 games will be held in Pakistan and rest of the games in Sri Lanka,” the source added.

India will in all likeliness face Pakistan in Dambulla.