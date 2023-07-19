Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Jay Shah Announces Schedule, India Will Face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 20:26 IST
New Delhi, India
SUPER 4 STAGE
IRRESPECTIVE OF THEIR POSITIONS AFTER FIRST ROUND
ACC President Jay Shah has announced the Asia Cup 2023 schedule. Pakistan will face Nepal in the tournament opener. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will be played on September 2 in Kandy.
According to reports, the Asia Cup opener will be played in Multan with hosts Pakistan playing Nepal with the final scheduled in Colombo on September 17.
After months of suspense, the complete schedule of Asia’s premier tournament will be finally out. As per the initially agreed hybrid model, Pakistan will host four games while the remaining nine games will be played in Sri Lanka. India will play all their games, including the knockouts if they advance, in Sri Lanka only.
PCB’s official Plan of Action (POA) for Asia Cup event:
WHAT: ACC Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement and trophy unveiling
WHO: Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB Management Committee
WHEN: Wednesday, 19 July, at 7.15pm (Pakistan time)
WHERE: Grand Ball Room B, Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore
Asia Cup 2023 schedule has been leaked on social media ahead of the official statement from PCB chief Zaka Ashraf.
Here’s the fixture that has been shared on social media:
August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan
August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy
September 1 – Break Day
September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy
September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy
September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore
September 7 – Travel Day
September 8 -Break Day
September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy
September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy
September 11 – Break Day
September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla
September 13 – Break Day
September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 16 – Break Day
September 17 – Final – Colombo
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal – the winners of ACC Men’s Premier Cup – will compete in a total of 13 ODI matches. India, Pakistan are Nepal have been put in Group 1, while defending champions Sri Lanka have Bangladesh and Afghanistan alongside them in Group 2.
India will face Pakistan in the group stage match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the multi-nation tournament is scheduled to start on August 30. However, earlier it was originally planned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to commence the tournament on August 31.
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Updates: India will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on September 2 while meeting the neighbours in a Super 4 clash in Colombo on September 10, as per schedule released by Asian Cricket Council on Wednesday. The six-team ODI tournament, which is a pre-cursor to the ICC World Cup will start on August 30 in Multan where hosts Pakistan takes on Nepal. The Asia Cup is being played in Hybrid Model as four matches will be held in Pakistan while nine other games including the final will be held in Sri Lanka’s Kandy and Colombo.
The final will be held at the Premadasa Stadium on September 17.
Earlier, BCCI and PCB shot fired at each other in the past few months as Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, announced last year that the Indian team won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. PCB tried hard to convince India but in the end they presented a Hybrid model to the Asian Cricket Council which was approved after a couple of meetings.
The upcoming continental tournament will feature two groups with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.
India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.
News18 Live Blog Team