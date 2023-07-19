Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Jay Shah Announces Schedule, India Will Face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Updates: India will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on September 2 while meeting the neighbours in a Super 4 clash in Colombo on September 10, as per schedule released by Asian Cricket Council on Wednesday. The six-team ODI tournament, which is a pre-cursor to the ICC World Cup will start on August 30 in Multan where hosts Pakistan takes on Nepal. The Asia Cup is being played in Hybrid Model as four matches will be held in Pakistan while nine other games including the final will be held in Sri Lanka’s Kandy and Colombo.

The final will be held at the Premadasa Stadium on September 17.

Earlier, BCCI and PCB shot fired at each other in the past few months as Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, announced last year that the Indian team won’t travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. PCB tried hard to convince India but in the end they presented a Hybrid model to the Asian Cricket Council which was approved after a couple of meetings.

The upcoming continental tournament will feature two groups with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

India and Pakistan have been grouped together alongside Nepal while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the sides featuring in the other group. Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, while India won the tournament the last time it was held in a 50-over format in the UAE in 2018.