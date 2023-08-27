Kohli, Jadeja Form Left-Right Combination During Match Simulation Ahead of Asia Cup - WATCH

The members of Team India are training in Bengaluru as they gear up for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023, starting September 30. Rohit Sharma & Co have assembled in Alur for a conditioning camp in which they are undoing intense fitness drills and match simulations under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. As many as 15 net bowlers have been called up to help the Team India batters practice at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) facility before boarding the flight to the island nation.

The men in blue will start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekle. Before the much-awaited face-off, Rohit and his boys have been sweating it out in the nets. On Sunday, the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batted together against spinners to simulate a match-like situation.

A video surfaced on social media in which Kohli was seen batting against a right-hand spinner while Jadeja faced a left-arm off-spinner. Both of them middled the ball and picked up easy singles.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is fine-tuning his batting, especially against left-handers. The Indian top-order has struggled big time against Pakistan’s pace attack in the past few years. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has largely troubled Rohit in the past encounters. To negate the southpaw’s impact in the forthcoming tournament, the Indian skipper has been training with left-handed pacers in the Alur camp.