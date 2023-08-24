Trends :Heath Streak AliveIndia SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » Virat Kohli Clears Yo-Yo Test with Flying Colours Before Asia Cup 2023, Reveals His Score

Virat Kohli Clears Yo-Yo Test with Flying Colours Before Asia Cup 2023, Reveals His Score

As Team India trains in Bengaluru for the Aisa Cup, Virat Kohli shared a picture on Thursday to express his happiness of passing the fitness test with distinction

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 16:10 IST

Bengaluru, India

Virat Kohli passes the Yo Yo Test
The Rohit Sharma-led Team India has arrived in Bengaluru for a training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where the players will train together before flying to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023. The men in blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, ace batter Virat Kohli has proved his fitness by passing the ‘Yo-Yo Test’ with flying colours.

The former India skipper shared a picture on Thursday, expressing his happiness of passing the fitness test with distinction. Kohli also revealed his score – 17.2 – in his latest Instagram story.

“The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done," wrote Kohli on Instagram.

Virat Kohli shares his Yo-Yo test score on Instagram

On Wednesday, Cricketnext reported that as many as 14 bowlers have been summoned by the BCCI for the five-day skill-based camp. The idea of having a jumbo contingent of net bowlers is to not exhaust the bowling resources and ensure quality nets and sessions for the batters.

“In addition to the Asia Cup squad, 14 net bowlers will be part of the Asia Cup preparatory camp. The idea is to ensure intensity and quality of net sessions is right up there and it doesn’t burn out the bowling resources," a BCCI official told Cricketnext.

The coaching staff, led by former captain Rahul Dravid, will also be in attendance and the camp will also be attended by the Ajit Agarkar-led men’s senior selection committee. As of now, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman will not be part of the preparations.

“Rahul Dravid will be there, so will be other members of the coaching staff – batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip. All the selectors too will be overseeing proceedings in Alur," says the official.

Meanwhile, a video of Rohit Sharma at the airport is going viral on social media. The Indian captain was spotted outside the airport while a photographer told Rohit that “Asia Cup ka wait rahega".

In reply, the Indian skipper said “Jeetenge (We will win)."

  • BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajiv Shukla to Visit Pakistan for Asia Cup

    • Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

    About the Author

    Aakash Biswas

    first published: August 24, 2023, 11:00 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 16:10 IST
