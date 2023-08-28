India vs Pakistan – Who's Favourite in Asia Cup?: Former Captain Has His Say

The forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 is expected to be an exhilarating event as the giants of the sub-continent are set to lock horns for the title. The tournament will be no less than a dress rehearsal for the World Cup-bound teams, testing their readiness for the showpiece event. At the same time, players’ fitness would be one of the major points to take care of as no side would want to suffer a blow ahead of the mega ICC event, starting October 5 in India.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram feels that the Asia Cup will be crucial for the bowlers as the tournament might challenge their calibre of delivering 10 overs. With the prevalence of T20 cricket, the bowlers are habitual of bowling just four overs in a match. Since the continental championship returns to the 50-over format, Akram is keen to witness how they are going to perform.

“Be it India or Pakistan or Sri Lanka, we will find out if the bowlers are able to deliver 10 overs or not, nowadays they are all used to bowling four overs (per game)," Akram told reporters during an event.

The legendary fast bowler refused to pick any favourite as he believed that the road to the finals would not be easy at all for any side.

“You have to win games to get on top. You have to take it game by game. Also, it is a 50-over competition (this time) not T20, which means a different mindset and fitness will be required," Akram said.

“Last time we had predicted an India versus Pakistan final but Sri Lanka won the competition. All three teams are dangerous — anyone can win on their day. There are other teams competing too. Last time Sri Lanka won the title, India even failed to make it to the final.

“India versus Pakistan is very important, we know about so much support (teams get), so many eyeballs, so many people (following). But other teams are also here to play so you cannot minus Sri Lanka or Bangladesh," he added.

Akram said India have a balanced squad for the Asia Cup.