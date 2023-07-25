Asian Games 2023: Pakistan's Bismah Maroof Pulls Out as Athletes Not Allowed to Carry Their Children

Former Pakistan women’s team captain Bismah Maroof has pulled herself out of the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the women’s squad for the Asiad, informing that Maroof will miss out as she won’t be allowed to take her infant daughter along with herself in the games village.

“The team is unfortunate to miss out on the services of Bismah Maroof for this event as she would not have been able to accompany her infant daughter to the Games village due to the regulations in place," Head of Women Cricket, Tania Mallick said.

Nida Dar will lead the side in the 19th Asian Games while Diana Beg returns into the mix after recovering from a finger injury. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-hand batter Shawaal Zulfiqar have been handed maiden call-ups following their strong performances in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and Emerging Women’s Teams Asia Cup.

Apart from Maroof, 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem will also be a major missing. The youngster announced her shocking retirement from the game due to personal reasons.

“Ayesha Naseem, who featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, expressed her desire to retire from the game, which the board accepted," a statement from PCB further read.

Pakistan women’s team won gold medals in the 2010 edition, held in Guangzhou, China, and in 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea. The girls in green will aim for a hat-trick when they feature this year’s event, scheduled to take place from September 19 to 26.