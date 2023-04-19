'At Least a Wicket...': Sachin's Remark on Arjun Leaves Everyone in Splits in MI Dressing Room - WATCH

The IPL 2023 match no. 25, between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, went the wire as the Orange Army needed 20 off the last six balls with 2 wickets in hand. MI skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Arjun Tendulkar who was playing just the second game of his IPL career. The 23-year-old held his nerve and dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the penultimate delivery of the over, claiming his maiden wicket in the cash-rich tournament. The dismissal was also the final nail in the coffin as MI bowled out SRH for 178 to win the game by 14 runs.

The Mumbai Indians follow a ritual of acknowledging their top performers after every game, irrespective of the results. But on Monday night, it was a joyous dressing room following their third victory on the trot. Head coach Mark Boucher congratulated Arjun for delivering a brilliant final over. The left-arm quick received the badge from none other than his father, legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

“A big congratulations to Arjun. I asked the guys to set the tone if they got the new ball in the hand and that’s exactly what happened from both our boys. So well done Arjun, and then, at the end holding your nerve to come back there in your second game in a half-stressful situation. Well done, Champ," said Mark Boucher in the dressing room.

Arjun became the first player from the Tendulkar family to pick up a wicket in the IPL. Sachin has taken 201 wickets in international cricket but doesn’t have a single scalp to his credit in IPL. He played 78 IPL games in his career and scored 2334 runs at an average of 33.84 runs.

After putting the badge on his son’s jersey, Sachin quipped, “At least there is a wicket in our family now."

After making a major contribution to the team’s victory, Arjun said he is always ready to bowl and give his best on the field.

“It was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan, and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, making the batsman hit it to the longer side. I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best," Arjun said.

