'We Can Make Him Proud': Nathan Lyon Says Ashes 2023 'Going to be Very Different' Without Shane Warne

The Ashes 2023 is a few days away while discussions around one of the oldest cricketing rivalries have begun already. The Aussies, who currently possess the urn, will enter the series on the back of a scintillating win at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they outsmarted Team India to lift the prestigious mace. England, on the other hand, have received a massive boost with the return of Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow. The all-rounder came out of his international retirement and joined the squad while the wicketkeeper-batter will be back in action almost a year after breaking his leg.

The series gets underway on June 16 with the first Test to be played in Edgbaston. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, ace off-spinner Nathan Lyon has remembered Australian spin legend, Shane Warne. The Ashes 2023 will be the first one since Warne’s death last year.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo after the WTC final win against India, Lyon stated that the upcoming Ashes series will be much different from the past edition as there will be no Shane Warne in the commentary box.

“It’s going to be very different and have sadness around it, not hearing his voice. He was becoming someone like Richie Benaud behind the mic, with the knowledge that he was able to pass to us and also the public," Nathan Lyon was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

“He will be missed like he’s missed every day in the cricket world, but hopefully as Australian cricketers and Australian spinners, we can go out there and make him proud," he added.

Warne passed away last year at the age of 52. His management company in a brief statement confirmed that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack. Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007 and took a combined 1001 wickets during his storied international career.