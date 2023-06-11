Australia Create History With WTC Final Triumph, Become First Team to Win ICC Trophies Across Formats

Australia scripted history by winning the World Test Championship Final against India on Sunday. The mighty Australia played dominant cricket throughout all five days of the mega clash as they outclassed India in all three departments to become get their hands on the Test championship mace.

India made several tactical blunders which cost them big in the all-important clash at the Oval, London, they didn’t look well prepared for the summit clash. While Australia went all guns blazing to prove their supremacy to become the World Test Champions after about two years of hard work.

Also Read | IND vs AUS: Clinical Australia Become World Test Championship Winners With 209-run Demolition Job of India

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Australian players missed the IPL and prepared well for the WTC final and it paid off well for them as players like Travis Head, Steve Smith, Alex Carrey and Scott Boland were standout performers for them in the ultimate Test.

With the win, Australia became the first team in world cricket to win all ICC tournaments across formats. The cricket heavyweights have 9 ICC trophies in their trophy cabinet now which included five ODI World Cups.

Australia’s ICC Tournament Wins (Men’s Cricket)

ODI World Cup: 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015

Champions Trophy 2006, 2009

T20 World Cup: 2021

World Test Championship: 2021-2023

n the post-final interaction, the English and Australian press reserved most of their questions on what lies ahead but Cummins said their hard work over the past two years to win the WTC title should be celebrated.

“I think we’ll sit around in the changing rooms for a while and then we’ll find a nice sunny English beer garden somewhere probably this afternoon to sit back and celebrate. It’s been an amazing two years. We’ve had this final in the diary for a while. It’s been something that we’ve been building up for so it’s something we’re going to savour."