Australia Hand Tim David Maiden ODI Call-up to Boost Middle Order Options Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Tim David has been handed his maiden ODI call-up ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as Cricket Australia hope to add more depth to their middle order. Australia registered a massive 111-run win over South Africa on Wednesday, August 30. David smashed a fifty and made a case for the fifty-over format as well.

David scored 64 runs in 28 balls in the first T20I fixture between the two teams, and thus he has been added to Australia’s squad for the ODI series on Proteas soil.

The swashbuckling batter had been due to link up with Trinbago Knight Riders in the Carribean Premier League after the ongoing T20 series but he will remain with the Australian camp.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Injury Plagues Hosts Eye Early Win

In his career so far, David has played just 16 List A matches in his career, he has a staggering average of 82.77 with a strike rate of 123.14. However, he has played just once for Australia, while the other domestic games he played for Singapore and Surrey.

It remains to be seen whether David will be able to force his way into the Australian ODI squad at such a late stage, however, it does give the Australian selectors an added option in the middle order.

While Australia and other nations are due to name their ODI World Cup squad next week, however, they can make changes to their 15-man roster until September 28.

“Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format," said Aussie selector Tony Dodemaide.

ALSO READ| Touchdown Sri Lanka: Team India Reaches Island Nation Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Opener Against Pakistan- WATCH

Advertisement

“He will provide an extra option for us in that power role at the back end of an innings," he added. David came up with a promising display against South Africa, stitching together a 97 run stand for the fifth wicket with his skipper Mitchell Marsh as they powered Australia to a total of 226/6.

In return, the Proteas folded for 116 runs, and thus the Aussies claimed a commanding win.

Advertisement

Australia are set to miss Glenn Maxwell for the ODI series against South Africa, the all-rounder was set to return home for the birth of his first child with Vini Raman, however, an ankle injury has sidelined Maxwell. Mitchell Starc (Groin) and Steven Smith (Wrist) are also missing for Australia due to their respective issues.