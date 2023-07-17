Australia Retain Women's Ashes Despite Nat Sciver-Brunt Century

Australia retained the Women’s Ashes with a thrilling three-run win over England in the second one-day international at Southampton despite an unbeaten hundred from home batter Nat Sciver-Brunt.

England, set 283 to win, finished agonisingly short on 279-7 when, with five needed for victory off the last ball, Sciver-Brunt could only manage a single against Jess Jonassen to be 111 not out.

Victory gave Australia an unassailable 8-6 points lead in the multi-format series, with the most England can now hope for is to end all square at 8-8 by winning the third and final ODI in Taunton on Tuesday.

But even if the series is shared, holders Australia will still retain the Ashes.

Key to their success at Hampshire’s headquarters on Sunday was the last over of their innings when Georgia Wareham smashed 26 runs off England quick Lauren Bell.