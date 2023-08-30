Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Australia vs South Africa

Australia will be facing South Africa in the first match of the T20I series on Wednesday, August 30 at the Kingsmead, Durban. Australia are walking in with a new captain in Mitchell Marsh and will be testing their side against a tough South African side.

Australia will be missing the services of Glenn Maxwell as the all-rounder has been side-lined due to an injury. Mathew Wade has been added to the squad and may be seen walking into the playing 11 directly. All eyes will be on the opening pair that the Australian team goes with. It will be interesting to see whether the newly appointed captain Mitchell Marsh opens the innings for them or not.

The Aiden Markram-led side will be hosting the Aussies and will be looking to gain the upper hand from the first match. The main talking point in the series is the call-up of Dewald Brevis to the national side. He is one of the most exciting young prospects for South Africa and a lot of eyes will be on his debut.

Australia will start as the favourites to win the first match, but South Africa cannot be underestimated, and the hosts will have a lot to prove and would expect a lot from their captain Aiden Markram.

Australia vs South Africa Match Details

Date- Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time- 09:30 PM IST

Venue- Kingsmead, Durban.

Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-captain: Travis Head

Wicketkeeper: Mathew Wade

Allrounders:Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Marco Jansen

Batters: Tim David, Travis Head, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Australia vs South Africa Probable XIs:

South Africa (Probable XI): Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi

Australia (Probable XI): Tim David, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis (wk), Mathew Wade, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

Australia vs South Africa T20I Squads: