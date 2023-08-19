Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Will Look to Play Tests for a Long Time as long as He Checks 3 Points

Australia’s experienced opener, Usman Khawaja told that he will be looking to play Tests for a long time as long as he is able to tick three crucial points with the side. He had scored 496 runs in the Ashes 2023 ending the tournament as the highest run-scorer for the series which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The next edition of the Ashes will be hosted by Australia but only in 2025-2026. Khawaja added, “In 2025…one series at a time I go with. You can get ahead of yourself and look to that time (in 2025) and think, ‘I can probably get there’, but I don’t want to (do that)."

READ MORE: England Opener Ben Duckett Reveals He Was Not Even Sledged Once by the Aussies During the Ashes 2023 - News18

Advertisement

“I like playing one summer at a time and seeing how the body is going, how the mind is going and whether I am enjoying it. It is those three things. I am ticking those three boxes at the moment so I will keep playing," Khawaja was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

The left-handed batter also reflected on how the 2023 Ashes captured the attention and imagination of cricket fans in Australia.

“I have had so many people come up to me and tell me how good the Test series was. So for cricket…cricket definitely won. I’ve had more than 50 people tell me the last couple of weeks how much sleep they lost watching the Ashes."

“We would have loved to have won but we have now retained (or won) four Ashes series in a row…2019 and 2023 in England. The last time England won in Australia was 2010-11 when I debuted," he said.

READ MORE: Broad Stokes: Ashes, Crashes And Those Bazball Matches - News18

Advertisement

“So, we’ve been dominating Ashes cricket for a long time and that is the bigger picture. England is going to have to come back here and beat us and do something they haven’t done for a very long time," Khawaja added.