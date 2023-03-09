IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Clicks Selfie With PM Modi in Ahmedabad, Pic Goes Viral

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined PM Narendra Modi at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the two leaders were given a rapturous welcome at the venue after they came to watch India vs Australia 4th Test.

The two Prime Ministers were felicitated by BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

After a lap of honour around the stadium, PM Modi and his counterpart Anthony Albanese joined the players for the national anthems on the field.

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first, and the visitors put up a total of 75/2 at lunch on Day 1.

After the live-action got underway, both PMs left the venue shortly afterwards and Albanese shared a selfie with PM Modi, as he celebrated 75 years of friendship through cricket between the two nations.

Albanese also tweeted that the two nations shared a fierce but friendly rivalry, along with a picture of himself, doing a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium with the Indian PM.

“As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry. At the heart of this contest is genuine respect, reflecting the affection and friendship between our peoples," wrote the Australian PM.

Meanwhile talking about the match, Aussie openers Travis Head and Usman Khawaja gave the visitors a steady start.

They put together an opening stand of 61 runs before Ravichandran Ashwin provided India with a much-needed breakthrough. He removed Head who had scored 32 runs and was looking in great touch.

Shortly afterwards, Mohammed Shami provided his side with another crucial wicket as Marnus Labuschagne was bowled by the veteran pacer.

