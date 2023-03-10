Australia's Shaun Marsh Retires from First-class Cricket

Veteran Australia batter Shaun Marsh on Friday drew curtains to his first-class career, which spanned 22 years, with Western Australia. He also represented the country in 38 Test matches since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2011.

Marsh retired as the highest scorer for Western Australia ahead of his former teammate and coach, Justin Langer. In 236 games, Marsh scored 12,811 runs and got 31 centuries. With 12,781 runs and 36 tons, Langer stands second on the list, followed by Adam Voges (11338 runs), Tom Moody (10,857 runs) and Mike Hussey (10,727 runs).

Marsh is one of the Australian batters who scored a century on his Test debut. In 38 games, he amassed 2,265 runs, including six centuries and ten half-centuries. His recent appearance for Australia was against India in 2019. The Virat Kohli-led side clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, winning the first-ever Test series Down Under.

On Friday, Western Australia confirmed Marsh’s retirement with a statement on Twitter.

“Today we say goodbye to a WA Cricket great, with SOS calling time on his state career after 22 seasons. A three-time Laurie Sawle Medal winner, he will go down as one of the finest to play for WA," the tweet read.

At the age of 17, Marsh made his first-class debut in 2001, becoming the youngest in 50 years to represent WA at the Sheffield Shield level. He went on to play for Australia in all three formats, scoring over 12,000 runs in first-class cricket, including 32 centuries.

During the 2022/23 season, Marsh was plagued was injuries and could play just one game. He led Western Australia in his final game, scoring 1 and 16 across innings.

