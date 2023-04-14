Awaiting Feedback From Other Nations to Finalise Venue for 2023 Asia Cup: ACC President Jay Shah

Asian Cricket Council president Jay Shah has stated that the board is seeking feedback from the participating nations regarding the final venue for the Asia Cup 2023. The tussle between BCCI and PCB has put the Asia Cup 2023 under the scanners as India have decided not to travel to Pakistan for the multi-nation tournament. However, the PCB has presented a hybrid model in front of ACC and the BCCI where India can play their matches at neutral venues while Pakistan will stage the other matches and remain the hosts of the tournament.

Last year Shah, who is also the BCCI Secretary, made it clear that India will not travel to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“We are awaiting feedback from other nations to finalise the venue for the 2023 Asia Cup and clarity on the India-Pakistan match," Shah said on Friday during an interaction with media persons.

Under Shah’s leadership, the Asian Cricket Council has earned USD 26.2 million.

“We have achieved a historic milestone of generating additional revenue for the ACC, creating new avenues of income such as NFT, Hybrid Graphics, and Pathway Tournament rights.

“This has resulted in a record-breaking 26.2 million USD earned. This incredible milestone was achieved by creating, exploring, and monetizing new opportunities. This goes to show that the ACC is doing a great job of innovating and expanding its reach in the global market," Shah added.

The BCCI secretary also provided a big update on the Women’s Premier League as he stated that the board is mulling on the possibility of planning the league in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely during Diwali.

Advertisement

“We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali window; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window," Shah

“Women’s cricket now has a dedicated audience base and this number will only keep growing as we expect an encouraging turnout at the next WPL."

Advertisement

IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Live Score And Updates

On the World Cup fixture, Shah said that all existing infrastructure will be upgraded before the World Cup.

“All existing infrastructure in the country will be upgraded before the World Cup." On the proposed new NCA, Shah said: “I will be travelling to NCA Bangalore to take stock of progress of the National Centre of Excellence."

The new NCA will have about 40 pitches with 20 having floodlight facility, a 16,000 square feet gymnasium and a host of other world-class facilities including a residential block to ensure all-round holistic development.

Advertisement

The Board has already secured land on lease from KIADB for a period of 99 years. The new NCA will be a Centre of Excellence which will be ready in July-August 2024.

“Another major development has been the approval of a third international cricket stadium set to be built in Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi)," Shah said.

He also informed that refurbished NCA’s infrastructure will be all inclusive and will ensure access for the specially-abled.

Advertisement

Also Read | Kedar Jadhav Confirms CSK Captain Will Retire After IPL 2023

BCCI Media Rights

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s ‘India Cricket’ broadcast deal will be up for grabs and there will be both TV and Digital will have a lot of demand. It includes India’s home games as well as rights for domestic cricket.

The BCCI secretary stated that tender process will most likely start from Australia series later this year.

“BCCI Media Rights tender will be on schedule this year (June-July) and will depend on the Afghanistan tour, but more likely the process will start from the Australia series (after Asia Cup)," Shah said.

“The Board will speak to all stakeholders concerned and will come up with an interim decision."

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here