WATCH: Abrar Ahmed Clicks Babar Azam's Photos on Beachside as PAK Players Go Out to Explore Galle

After defeating Sri Lanka in the first Test, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his teammate Abrar Ahmed went on a day out to explore Galle City. The visitors won the opening game of the 2-match series by 4 wickets to lead the series 1-0. Before getting into the final encounter against the hosts, the visiting captain went out with one of his teammates to have leisure on the beach side and click a few pictures.

The video of their outing was shared on the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket in the Babar and Abrar could be seen playing street cricket with the local boys. Meanwhile, the Pakistan captain clicked selfies with people around and also tried his hands at kite flying. Abrar was also seen taking pictures of his captain and they also clicked selfies together before leaving.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Stealing Doubles Since 2012’: Heartwarming Banter Between Virat Kolhi and Windier Player Goes Viral - WATCH

“@babarazam258 and Abrar Ahmed go all touristy in Galle," the caption of the video read.

Earlier on Thursday, Imam-ul-Haq hit an unbeaten 50 to anchor a tricky chase of 131 on the final day, leading Pakistan to a nervy win. Saud Shakeel was the star of the game following his maiden Test double century which powered Pakistan to 461, helping the team take a first-innings lead of 149 runs.

Babar Azam lauded his teammate, stating that Shakeel had stepped up his game and showcased new shots in his match-winning unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘No One’s Comments Really Matter’: PAK Legend Hits Back at Ganguly for ‘IND-PAK Games One-Sided’ Remarks