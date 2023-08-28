‘Main, Mera… Ye Nahi Hoga, Ye Team Hum Hain': Babar's Clear Instructions to Teammates After Becoming No. 1

The Pakistan cricket team has flourished over the years under Babar Azam’s leadership and will aim to excel in the upcoming Asia Cup and the subsequent 50-over World Cup. Warming up for the continental event, the men in green hammered Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series on Saturday and grabbed the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

A solid 79-ball 67 from Mohammad Rizwan and an 86-ball innings of 60 from skipper Babar Azam powered Pakistan to 268-8 in 50 overs. In reply, the Afghans were bundled out for 209 in 48.4 overs with number nine Mujeeb Ur Rahman top-scoring for Afghanistan with a 37-ball 64 for his maiden half-century.

After pocketing the series with a clinical win in the third ODI, skipper Babar delivered an inspiring speech in the dressing room. The video of the same was shared on Pakistan Cricket’s official profile on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

“Today we are No. 1 just because of our hard work. We went through many ups and downs but the unity of this team is intact. ‘Har bande ka dil saaf hai’(Every guy’s heart is pure). No one is thinking like, ‘He did this, why didn’t I?’. Everyone is happy with everyone else’s performance and this should stay like this," Babar said.

“Our bowling will win us the match on some days, on others, our batting will win it. We won’t say ‘this department is doing this, that department isn’t’. We’ll only talk like a team. ‘Main, mera… Ye Nahi Hoga. Hum… ye team hum hain, koi individual nahi hai [There will be no ‘I’ but only ‘we’]," he added.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan bagged the Player of the Match for his valuable knock in the 3rd ODI. Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq was adjudged the Player of the Series. He scored 165 runs in the three matches.

“Yes, we are number one," said Babar at the post-match presentation.