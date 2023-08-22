Watch: Babar Azam Registers 16th Duck of His International Career

Star Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam on Tuesday was dismissed for a three-ball duck during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota. This is the first time since 2021 that Babar has failed to score a single run in an ODI.

Overall, it’s the 16th time in his international career so far that the Pakistan superstar has been packed off for a duck.

Babar walked in to bat at no. 3 after Fazalhaq Farooqi got rid of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for 2 in the very first over.

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled the second over and beat the inside edge of Babar with the one that turned in. The on-field umpire raised his finger after Afghanistan appealed for LBW.

Babar though reviewed the decision but it didn’t save him as ball-tracker predicted it would have hit the stumps. His exit left Pakistan in a spot of bother at 7/2 and soon they were left struggling at 62/4 in 16.3 overs.

A brief recovery followed with Imam-ul-Haq (61) and Iftikhar Ahmed (30) trying to rebuild but their partnership ended on 50.

Afghanistan are ‘hosting’ Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka which will give way to the 2023 Asia Cup starting August 30th.

Pakistan are co-hosting the continental tourney and will face Nepal in the opening clash.

“We enter this series with good momentum following our Test series win here and we are eager to build on it," Babar told PCB ahead of the series.

“We have a few new faces in the side and I wish them good luck for the challenges ahead. Most of the boys have been playing cricket in different leagues, but when you don the Pakistan star, it is a different feeling altogether," he added.