Babar Azam Rejects Half Million USD ILT20 Contract, Likely to Play in BPL 2024: Report

The Pakistan cricketers are always in demand when it comes to the overseas T20 leagues. Since the Indians are unavailable, the franchises go bonkers to have the best cricketers from other countries in the sub-continent. Babar Azam is one such player who has been entertaining the fans with his strokeplay in tournaments like the Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League, Lankan Premier League and many more. However, his fans in the UAE might get discouraged by his absence in the next edition of the ILT20.

According to media reports, the Pakistan captain is likely to miss out on the second season of ILT20, scheduled to take place in January-February 2024. Babar seems to have declined a whopping half million USD ILT20 contract due to image rights disputes and issues related to terms of payment.

It has also been learned that the ILT20 organisers were mulling over having Babar as a brand ambassador of the league as well. But now, he would give the T20 league in the UAE a miss to turn up for the Bangladesh Premier League which is set to begin on January 10 next year.

