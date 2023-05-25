After Rishabh Pant's Accident, Babar Azam Gets Schooled by Fans For Riding Swanky Sport Bike | WATCH

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam got schooled by his own fans after he shared a video of himself riding a swanky sports bike on the streets of Lahore. Babar shared a video on social media wherein he can be seen riding a red sports bike and even though the Pakistan captain wore a helmet, fans were still concerned about his safety.

With many marquee tournaments such as the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup set to happen later this year, fans wanted Babar to avoid taking ‘risks’.

Earlier last year, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had suffered a horrific car accident and he is still recovering from the injuries sustained, having been ruled out of both the ongoing IPL 2023 season and the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup as well.

Babar meanwhile enjoyed a thrilling ride in the streets of Lahore as he shared the clip with the caption, “Ready, set, GO!"

Check how fans reacted to Babar Azam’s post:

Meanwhile, Babar is enjoying his time away from the pitch having led Pakistan to a thrilling 4-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand recently.

There has been a massive debate regarding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2023 and the upcoming ODI World Cup in India after BCCI rejected the idea to send the Indian team across the border for the Asia Cup.

With Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi’s idea of hosting the continental tournament having been rejected by the other boards, presidents of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan’s cricket boards have been invited to Ahmedabad for the IPL 2023 final, wherein a decision for the Asia Cup 2023 might be taken.

“The respective presidents of the Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka Cricket Boards will grace the Tata IPL 2023 final to be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.