Trends :2024 T20 World CupRinku SinghMS DhoniUAE VS WISL VS AFG
Home » Cricket Home » Babar Azam? Shaheen Afridi? Tom Moody and Sanjay Manjrekar Pick Pakistani Players Who Would have Thrived in IPL

Babar Azam? Shaheen Afridi? Tom Moody and Sanjay Manjrekar Pick Pakistani Players Who Would have Thrived in IPL

Tom Moody and Sanjay Manjrekar picked Pakistani players who would have thrived in IPL, including a 'blockbuster' pick

Advertisement

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 16:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Sanjay Manjrekar and Tom Moody picked out which Pakistani players could thrive in IPL (AFP Photo)
Sanjay Manjrekar and Tom Moody picked out which Pakistani players could thrive in IPL (AFP Photo)

Even though Pakistani players are not allowed to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the strained relations between India and Pakistan, what if in an ‘ideal world’ players from across the border could feature in IPL? Former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody named a ‘blockbuster’ pick while Sanjay Manjrekar also had his say on the players who would have gotten big money deals.

During the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, Kamran Akmal, Younis Khan and Sohail Tanvir were part of the Rajasthan Royals unit which won the inaugural IPL title with Rajasthan Royals and there were many other renowned players from across the border who played in that edition including the likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Butt and Shoaib Akhtar.

Following the 26/11 attacks though, Pakistani players were not included in the IPL auctions and the trend has been followed ever since.

ALSO READ| ‘Have More Hair Than Your Notes’: Virender Sehwag Trolls Shoaib Akhtar During Friendly Banter

In a ‘perfect world’ though, Moody felt that Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi would have been a ‘blockbuster’ pick.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, ace batter Mohammad Rizwan and star all-rounder Shadab Khan would have all bagged multi-million dollar deals according to Moody and Manjrekar.

“Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Rizwan and Shadab Khan. They have got a number of terrific players, particularly in this format of the game. Shaheen would be your No.1 pick, he would be box office," Moody was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Manjrekar also backed the likes of Rizwan and Shadab while he also mentioned the name of Harris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman, two more players who would bring immense value to any side.

ALSO READ| Pakistan Turns Down Proposal to Play ODI Series in Sri Lanka After SLC Offers to Host Asia Cup 2023: Report

“One of the best death bowlers, Haris Rauf. I think about their bowlers more than their batters. But Fakhar Zaman would be an interesting choice in certain teams," said Manjrekar.

“Rizwan is somebody who plays the anchor’s role. Sometimes, I tend to get worried when Babar and Rizwan bat together," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

top videos
  • WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Cricketers in New Test Kits
  • Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Join Harvard Business School
  • Ahead of WTC Final, Yashasvi Jasiwal Explores London with Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat
  • 'Sachin Was the Leader of the Pack': Ponting Heaps Praise on Legend for Revolutionizing Test Cricket
  • Shubman Gill Is New Sachin Tendulkar: Wasim Akram | Cricket News | WTC FINAL 2023
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience cover...Read More

    first published: June 03, 2023, 16:10 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 16:10 IST
    Read More