Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli And Hashim Amla to Break ODI Record

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla to become the fastest batter to breach the 5000-run mark in men’s ODI history.

The historic moment came during the Pakistan captain’s 117-run knock in the fourth game of the ongoing ODI home series against New Zealand on Friday.

Babar has taken 97 innings to achieve the feat, while Kohli reached the milestone in 114 innings.

The Pakistani star has been a dominant figure in the 50-over format.

He overtook South Africa legend Hashim Amla, who held the previous record of fastest to 5000 ODI runs taking 101 innings to get there.

Babar setting a new record has resulted in fans praising him on social media leading to inevitable comparisons with Kohli.

Former Pakistani cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq congratulated Babar, saying, “You are the king of this format. Keep shining and keep going strong."

A fan showed Babar’s exceptional stats against the SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Another predicted Babar to become the fastest to score 6000 ODI runs as well.

Kohli took 136 innings to achieve the feat while Hashim Amla took 123 innings.

Here are some other reactions:

Babar-led Pakistan had already bagged the ODI series against New Zealand with three back-to-back victories before going into the fourth ODI in Karachi.

The hosts batted first on the occasion and put up 334 runs in 50 overs. Apart from Babar, Salman Ali Agha and Shan Masood starred with the bat.

While Agha scored 46-ball 58, Masood made 44 off 55 deliveries. Matt Henry was the only standout bowler for the Kiwis and got three wickets to his name.

Coming to chase the mammoth total, New Zealand could not cope with Pakistan’s fiery bowling attack. After an early departure of the top order, captain Tom Latham and Mark Chapman tried to rescue the visitors but could not take them across the victory line.

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir scalped four wickets, while pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr fetched three. Among others, Haris Rauf picked up two wickets and Shaheen Afridi grabbed one.

