Babar Azam's Preference to Big Bash League Over IPL Leaves Harbhajan Singh In Splits

Drawing a comparison between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) is not something new. So, it did not come as a surprise for the cricket fraternity when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sided with BBL and picked Australia’s T20 franchise tournament over IPL.

But Babar’s choice was bound to meet with fascinating reactions and in reality, nothing different happened. India’s World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh was one of those who decided to react to the Pakistan captain’s statement.

The former Indian spinner hilariously cleared his stance on the matter by issuing a no-word statement. A certain Twitter user underscored Babar’s comment and the legendary Indian bowler shared the post just with a laughing emoji.

Needless to say, Harbhajan Singh’s epic response went viral in no time. Fans and followers of the game also did not forget to share their views on this.

Here are some reactions:

One social media user felt that Babar Azam must play in IPL to understand the status of India’s premier T20 competition. “I think he hasn’t played in IPL, so there is no benchmark to compare with the league he has not played in. If ever he plays in IPL he will himself realise the difference," the comment read.

Another person cheekily wrote, “Yes by this logic Alto is better than Fortuner."

“Small emoji, big impact," read another comment.

A certain person vehemently disagreed with Babar Azam’s opinion and wrote, “Oh really? I’m sure every cricket fan would disagree with Babar Azam’s opinion. IPL is the premier T20 league in the world and has a massive following. Maybe Babar should take a closer look."

Babar Azam, during an interaction on the PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s podcast, was asked to choose his preferred league between IPL and BBL.

In his response, Babar said that conditions in Australia are quite different and the fast pitches over there help players a lot in improving their skills.

“The conditions over there in Australia are different. The pitches over there are really fast and you get to learn a lot. Whereas in IPL, you get the same Asian conditions," the 28-year-old had said.

Babar Azam, who has played in neither of the two leagues, is currently plying his trade for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. The Peshawar-based franchise, under the leadership of Babar, got the better of Islamabad United by 12 runs in the first Eliminator of PSL on Thursday, March 16.

