'Back Your Strength in Any Situation': MI's Humaira Kazi on The Biggest Lesson From WPL

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) emerged as a perfect platform for uncapped India cricketers to showcase their talent in front of the global audience. Mumbai’s Humaira Kazi was one such cricketer who utilised the grand stage to prove her mettle.

Humaira was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise, who became the champions of the first season of the WPL.

In an interaction with the MI, Humaira narrated what it meant to share the dressing room with international stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Speaking about Brunt’s performance in the knockout stage, Humaira said that the English cricketer taught her how to back herself in a crunch situation.

Humaira took the WPL as a platform for learning and improving her game.

“I think what I have learnt personally from a player like Brunt is to back your strength in any situation," the 29-year-old all-rounder said.

Humaira was referring to Brunt’s match-winning knocks in both the Eliminator and the final.

In the playoff meeting with UP Warriorz, Brunt put up a blistering show, scoring an unbeaten 72 off 38 runs. In the final against Delhi Capitals, the England international was spotted in a different role, anchoring the innings while her team needed to chase 132 runs to lift the title.

Brunt excelled in that role as well. She faced 55 balls and scored a gritty 60, which built the foundation for the successful chase.

Comparing both innings, Humaira said, “In the final, the situation was different but she still backed herself. She knew she was the one who could take the team through the line. So that’s something I have learnt." Humaira acknowledged that the lessons will help her in the upcoming “domestic season or in any camp she will be a part of."

MI signed Humaira for Rs 10 lakh at the WPL auction.

Considering her lack of experience in major tournaments, Humaira managed to find her place in the playing XI in just three games.

The right-handed batter could not deliver anything significant in her limited appearance, scoring only eight runs in three innings. But she was able to hit the headlines following a brilliant fielding effort during a group game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With an exceptional direct hit, Humaira helped Mumbai get rid of Ellyse Perry while playing as a substitute fielder.

