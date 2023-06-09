Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Asia Cup Marnus LabuschagneAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » BalleBaazi Records Over One Million Active Users During IPL 2023, Nearly Half a Million Fresh Entries

BalleBaazi Records Over One Million Active Users During IPL 2023, Nearly Half a Million Fresh Entries

New Delhi recorded the greatest number of active players followed by Kolkata and Lucknow, while Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar topped the state-wise participation tally during this IPL season

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 07:59 IST

New Delhi, India

BalleBaazi IPL 2023
BalleBaazi IPL 2023

BalleBaazi, India’s coveted fantasy gaming platform from the house of Baazi Games, today shared that the platform saw more than 1 Million active users who engaged during the Indian Premier League 2023. The growth was driven on the back of two innovative formats introduced - Fantasy Wars and Stats Fantasy, providing an engaging and rewarding experience to cricket enthusiasts.

With 74 being the highest number of matches played by a user, New Delhi recorded the most number of active players followed by Kolkata and Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar topped the state-wise tally of the highest number of active players.

ALSO READ| UEFA Champions League: Ashley Westwood Feels Inter Milan are Not the Underdogs Against Manchester City

Advertisement

Shubhman Gill, Akash Madhwal, Rashid Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the preferred/popular players during the tournament. Not just limited to the four, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Surya Kumar Yadav, Md. Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal also remained user favourites during the league.

Commenting on the feat of registering an upsurge in user engagement, Saurabh Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO at BalleBaazi shared, “Indian Premier League is not just a sporting event in the country but a celebration of talented players from different regions coming together, debutants and formations of unlikely partnerships. Similarly, BalleBaazi also saw debutants who came onto the platform to experience fantasy sports and used their skill to sharpen and excel at the sport. Fantasy gaming platforms such as BalleBaazi give an opportunity for viewers to further participate in the tournament and interact with other cricket enthusiasts. We are elated to share that Ballebaazi during IPL witnessed more than 1 Million active users and added half a million more to the network. Owing to events like IPL, we are certain that fantasy gaming in India will only grow by multi-folds due to the innovative and unique experience that the platforms offer their users."

ALSO READ| Disqualified for Accidentally Hitting a Ball Girl, Miyo Kato Becomes French Open Champion

top videos
  • IND vs AUS, WTC Final, Day 4: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Keep India Alive in Chase of 444
  • Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Out After Ramp Shot Attempt Against Pat Cummins in WTC Final | IND vs AUS
  • West Indies' Alick Athanaze Equals World Record for Smashing Fastest Fifty on ODI Debut | Cricket
  • Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Bishan Singh Bedi To Script Huge India Test Record | WTC Final 2023
  • Indians to Play 50 Matches In All Formats | Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

    • Elaborating further on the two newly introduced formats, Fantasy Wars is a battle between two people who predict the probability of who’s Fantasy team is better throughout the duration of the game. Whereas Stats Fantasy relies on evaluating different statistics, typically a minimum of three, that can be on pitch conditions, teams playing, and weather amongst other factors.

    BalleBaazi recently celebrated its fifth-year anniversary. The company in a short span of time has become one of the go-to fantasy gaming platforms for Indians owing to the introduction of riveting formats like that of Stats Fantasy and Fantasy Wars. With the help of these feats and heightened marketing support, Ballebaazi aims to acquire 10 million users by the end of 2023.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 09, 2023, 07:59 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 07:59 IST
    Read More