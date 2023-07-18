BAN-A vs AF-A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For BN-A vs AF-A

BAN-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh A will take on Afghanistan A in an ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup group-stage game on Tuesday. Both teams will be facing each other for the first time in competitive cricket. The game is set to be played at P Sara Oval in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 18. Both teams are currently ranked the table toppers in the Group A of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Afghanistan A are only undefeated team in Group A. They won their first game against Oman A on July 13. Zubaid Akbari played an incredible inning, hitting 79 runs in 84 balls. His contribution took Afghanistan’s tally to a total of 267 runs. Despite heroic batting efforts from both Ayaan Khan and Shoaib Khan, Oman were unable to come back into the game, conceding a defeat by 72 runs. They won their next game against Sri Lanka in a rather hard-fought affair, winning the game by 11 runs.

Bangladesh A currently stands in the second position in Group A. They lost their first group game against Sri Lanka A, losing the match by 48 runs and ended up picking a victory against Oman.

Considering recent performances, Afghanistan A will walk in as the favourites to win Tuesday’s group game in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

BN-A vs AF-A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Tanzid Hasan

Vice-captain: Zubaid Akbari

Wicketkeepers: Ikram Alikhil

Batters: Tanzid Hasan, Riaz Hasan, Naim Sheikh,

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Sharafudding Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Zubaid Akbari

Bowlers: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ripon Mondol

BN-A vs AF-A Probable XIs:

BN-A Probable XI: Naim Sheikh, Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Zakir Hasan (wk), Tanzim Sakib, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol

AF-A Probable XI: Zubaid Akbari, Riaz Hassan, Noor-Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal (c), Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Saleem Safi, Mohammad Ibrahim, Bilal Sami

BN-A vs AF-A Full Squad