BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

BAN vs AFG Dream11: Bangladesh and Afghanistan are set to clash for a third time in the final ODI of the international series. The visiting country has already won the series picking up two victories in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will host the game on July 11. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST. Both teams were looking to build up some much-needed momentum before the upcoming World Cup in India.

Afghanistan overcame the hosts in the first game of the tournament, bagging the win by 17 runs. During Bangladesh’s batting, Towhid Hridoy scored 51 runs in 69 balls, helping Bangladesh establish a total of 169 runs while losing nine wickets. The target, however, was cut short due to rain using the DLS method. Afghanistan were declared winners in the first game considering they already scored 83 runs while the projected target was calculated to be 67 runs.

In the second ODI of the series, Afghanistan blew Bangladesh away winning the game by 142 runs. During Afghanistan’s batting, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scored a century each putting up an impressive scoreline of 331 runs. Gurbaz managed to stand out from the rest of his teammates as he played a scintillating inning, hitting 13 boundaries and eight sixes. During their defence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi’s combined haul of six wickets sunk the Bangladesh offence.

With two convincing victories in their backpacks, Afghanistan surely have an edge heading into the final game of the series. However, Bangladesh would be looking to hinder the Afghanistan side from sweeping the series 3-0.

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

BAN vs AFG Probable XIs:

BAN Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

BAN vs AFG Full Squad