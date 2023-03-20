BAN v IRE: Mushfiqur Rahim's Fastest ODI Century Helps Bangladesh Reach Record Total

Mushfiqur Rahim hit his country’s fastest ODI century as Bangladesh scored a record 349-6 in the second one-day international against Ireland in Sylhet on Monday.

Fresh from beating England 3-0 in T20s, Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 100 off just 60 balls, while Najmul Hossain and Liton Das added 73 and 70 runs respectively.

Mushfiqur Rahim 100 not out off 60 balls.

Fastest hundred in ODIs for Bangladesh.#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIRE. pic.twitter.com/NtjZXAR7a5

— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 20, 2023

This helped the hosts break their record of 338-8 set only in the previous match, which they won by 183 runs to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

BANGLADESH’S HIGHEST TOTAL IN ODIS

Score Vs Ground Year 349/6 Ireland Sylhet 2023 338/8 Ireland Sylhet 2023 333/8 Australia Nottingham 2019 330/6 South Africa The Oval 2019 329/6 Pakistan Mirpur 2015