BAN v IRE: Mushfiqur Rahim's Fastest ODI Century Helps Bangladesh Reach Record Total

Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh record their highest-ever total with the country's fastest ODI century

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 18:56 IST

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim (Twitter)
Mushfiqur Rahim hit his country’s fastest ODI century as Bangladesh scored a record 349-6 in the second one-day international against Ireland in Sylhet on Monday.

Fresh from beating England 3-0 in T20s, Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 100 off just 60 balls, while Najmul Hossain and Liton Das added 73 and 70 runs respectively.

Mushfiqur Rahim 100 not out off 60 balls.

Fastest hundred in ODIs for Bangladesh.#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIRE. pic.twitter.com/NtjZXAR7a5

RELATED NEWS

— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 20, 2023

ALSO READ | ICC Releases Schedule for Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoffs in Namibia

This helped the hosts break their record of 338-8 set only in the previous match, which they won by 183 runs to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

BANGLADESH’S HIGHEST TOTAL IN ODIS

ScoreVsGroundYear
349/6IrelandSylhet2023
338/8IrelandSylhet2023
333/8AustraliaNottingham2019
330/6South AfricaThe Oval2019
329/6PakistanMirpur2015

first published: March 20, 2023, 18:40 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 18:56 IST
