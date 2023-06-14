BAN vs AFG 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Day 1 Updates from Dhaka

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh are without opener Tamim Iqbal, who has been ruled out of the game with a lower back pain.

“We are excited. We won last time against them. There is confidence," Afghanistan captain Shahidi said at the coin toss.

Shahidi said the absence of star legspinner Rashid Khan is a big loss.

“Rashid is a big loss. He is our main bowler in all formats. He did well against Bangladesh as well. But his health is important," he said.

Afghanistan handed right-arm medium pacer Nijat Masood a Test debut.

Afghanistan won the only Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

“I feel proud being the skipper. Last two years I have tried to play to my ability. It is a team game and shouldn’t affect me," Bangladesh skipper Liton Das said.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Hamza Hotak, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (SA)