Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 Live Score, 1st ODI Latest Updates

Follow here all the live updates and latest scorecard from the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 13:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Follow BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI live score here. (AFP Photo)
Follow BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI live score here. (AFP Photo)

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three match series today in Chattogram.

The ODI series is continuation of Afghanistan’s tour of the country that resumes after a one-off Test last month which Bangladesh won by a record 546 runs in Dhaka.

Shahidi said his bowlers will have to make use of the new ball in the first 10 overs. “It looks like a little moisture in the pitch, first 10 overs will be important for us," he said at the toss.

Shahidi added the team is well prepared for the challenge.

“We were in Abu Dhabi in the last two weeks and we prepared well there. We will try our best here and it is good that Rashid (Khan) is back for us. It will be good for us to restrict them under 250," he said.

Mohammad Saleem Safi is making his Afghanistan debut.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was happy batting first. “I am very happy, looks quite green but at the night time, it might quicken up," he said.

“The intent will be 100 percent and we will really like to play the way we have been playing. The first 10 overs would be challenging, we have to apply ourselves and we will get a lot of chances to score in the middle overs," he added.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

    • Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

    All three matches will be held at the same venue - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The second match is scheduled for July 8 while the third will be played on July 11.

    first published: July 05, 2023, 13:45 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 13:45 IST
