Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2023 Live Score, 1st ODI Latest Updates

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three match series today in Chattogram.

The ODI series is continuation of Afghanistan’s tour of the country that resumes after a one-off Test last month which Bangladesh won by a record 546 runs in Dhaka.

Shahidi said his bowlers will have to make use of the new ball in the first 10 overs. “It looks like a little moisture in the pitch, first 10 overs will be important for us," he said at the toss.

Shahidi added the team is well prepared for the challenge.

“We were in Abu Dhabi in the last two weeks and we prepared well there. We will try our best here and it is good that Rashid (Khan) is back for us. It will be good for us to restrict them under 250," he said.

Mohammad Saleem Safi is making his Afghanistan debut.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was happy batting first. “I am very happy, looks quite green but at the night time, it might quicken up," he said.

“The intent will be 100 percent and we will really like to play the way we have been playing. The first 10 overs would be challenging, we have to apply ourselves and we will get a lot of chances to score in the middle overs," he added.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud