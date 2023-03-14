BAN vs ENG Dream11 Prediction For 3rd T20I: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bangladesh vs England 2023

Jos Buttler-led England will be playing for their pride when they take on Bangladesh in the third game of their three-match T20I series on March 14. The world champions were stunned in the first two matches by an upbeat Bangladesh team. With series already lost, England would want to avoid the ignominy of a 3-0 series defeat. England’s batters have struggled to get going in these conditions. But the likes of Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett and Phil Salt will have to step up on Tuesday if the visitors are to win the last T20I. It will be interesting to see if Buttler rests some senior players and tests his bench strength in the third match.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and England, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Bangladesh and England be played?

The match between Bangladesh and England will be played on March 14.

Where will the match between Bangladesh and England be played?

The match between Bangladesh and England will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the match between Bangladesh and England begin?

The match between Bangladesh and England will begin at 2:30 pm IST, on March 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and England?

The match between Bangladesh and England will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Bangladesh and England?

The match between Bangladesh and England will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs England Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for Bangladesh vs England Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Litton Das, Dawid Malan

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs England Predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

England: Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan

