BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20I, March 12

Check the Dream 11 Team Prediction for Bangladesh versus England.

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 14:43 IST

Dhaka

Dream 11 fantasy cricket of the T20 match between Bangladesh and England. (AP Image)
England will be aiming to bounce back in the three-match T20I series when they take on hosts Bangladesh in the second T20I on Sunday. Bangladesh had steamrolled the world champions in the first match and were very clinical. Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh produced a masterful batting performance to easily chase down the target of 157 runs in the first T20I. England will have to bring their A game in the second T20I if they are to salvage the series on Sunday. The likes of Dawid Malan and Ben Duckett will be key to England’s chances.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Bangladesh and England be played?

The match between Bangladesh and England will be played on March 12.

Where will the match between Bangladesh and England be played?

The match between Bangladesh and England will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the match between Bangladesh and England begin?

The match between Bangladesh and England will begin at 2:30 pm IST, on March 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Bangladesh and England?

The match between Bangladesh and England will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Bangladesh and England?

The match between Bangladesh and England will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs England Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for Bangladesh vs England Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Litton Das, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh vs England Predicted Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

England: Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan

