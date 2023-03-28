BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland: Bangladesh will be aiming for their second consecutive in the three-match T20I series on Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The hosts are currently leading the series by 1-0 as they scored an emphatic win in the first T20 International by 22 runs.

It was a terrific batting performance by the Tigers as they racked up a score of 207 runs on the board in 19.2 overs. Rony Talukdar churned out a match-defining performance with a knock of 67 runs off 38 balls. He found an ally in Litton Das who added 47 runs to the scoreboard.

Following the score in the second innings, Ireland ended up with 81 runs at the loss of five wickets in eight overs. Further, the game was washed out due to poor weather conditions and Ireland suffered a defeat by 22 runs.

Advertisement

The visitors will need to bring their A-game to the fore on Wednesday to level the scores.

Ahead of the match between Bangladesh and Ireland, here is everything you need to know:

BAN vs IRE Telecast

Bangladesh vs Ireland game will not be telecasted in India.

BAN vs IRE Live Streaming

2nd T20I will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

BAN vs IRE Match Details

BAN vs IRE match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 01:30 PM IST on March 29, Wednesday.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain - Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: L Tucker, Liton Das

Batters: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, PR Stirling, GH Dockrell

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, MR Adair

BAN vs IRE Probable XIs:

Bangladesh: Hasan Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain

Ireland: PR Stirling(C), GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, GI Hume, GR Adair, L Tucker, S Doheny, AR McBrine, MR Adair, H Tector, Gareth Delany

Get the latest Cricket News here