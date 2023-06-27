Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Get the full schedule of Bangladesh's matches for the 2023 ICC World Cup - and stay up to date with all the latest team news and updates from by News18.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Check Bangladesh World Cup schedule (AFP Image)
Bangladesh will start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Afghanistan at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The Bangla Tigers have performed well in recent times especially in the 50-over format and with the tournament being held in India, they will be a threat to several teams. Bangladesh beat India last year in the ODI series, while this year they hammered World Champions England in T20I series as they have become a capable white-ball team who can beat any side in the world on a given day.

Shakib Al Hasan, the greatest player in Bangladesh cricket history, might play his last ODI World Cup and he will definitely look to end it on a high. It will be a tricky task to reach the semifinals but they have an advantage of the conditions which will be quite similar to their home conditions in Bangladesh.

Apart from Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hassan and Liton Das, will be crucial for Bangladesh to go far in the tournament.

Bangladesh’s Full Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023:

    • DATEFIXTUREVENUETIME
    Sun 07 OctoberBangladesh vs AfghanistanHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala10:30
    Fri 10 OctoberEngland vs BangladeshHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala14:00
    Mon 14 OctoberNew Zealand vs BangladeshMA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai10:30
    Fri 19 OctoberIndia vs BangladeshMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune14:00
    Wed 24 OctoberSouth Africa vs BangladeshWankhede Stadium, Mumbai14:00
    Sat 28 OctoberQualifier 1 vs BangladeshEden Gardens, Kolkata14:00
    Sat 31 OctoberPakistan vs BangladeshEden Gardens, Kolkata14:00
    Tue 06 NovemberBangladesh vs Qualifier 2Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi14:00
    Sun 12 NovemberAfghanistan vs BangladeshMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune10:30

    About the Author

    first published: June 27, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 13:47 IST
