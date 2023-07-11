Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Coverage on TV And Online

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be squaring up against each other for the final ODI of the series on Tuesday 11th July. The visitors have already claimed the series with a thumping victory over Bangladesh but both the teams will want to win the last game and take the momentum to the T20Is.

Afghanistan had a near-perfect game in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh defeating them by a margin of 142 runs. The openers were the ones who won them the match Ibrahim Zadran (100 off 119) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (145 off 125) stitched up an iconic partnership of 256 runs. This partnership along with their wonderful bowling performance helped them clinch the series.

Bangladesh on the other hand, were taken out of the game by the openers and could never come back. They will be looking to win this game to avoid the whitewash, win respect and take the momentum forward to the T20I series.

Afghanistan will come as favourites as they look like the stronger side but you can never rule out Bangladesh at their home.

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 be played?

The 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will be played on July 11th, Monday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 be played?

The 3rd ODI of the Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 start?

The 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 will start at 01:30 PM IST on July 11th, Tuesday.

How to live stream the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan,3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023?

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODIs 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023 on TV?

There will be no live telecast of the 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023, in India.

What are the Probable 11 of Bangladesh and Afghanistan for their 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023?

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Bangladesh: Litton Das(c), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

