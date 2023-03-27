BAN vs IRE 1st T20I live updates: Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the coin toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. The hosts will be aiming to continue their winning run in the shortest format having beaten Ireland 2-0 in a three-match ODI series before with one contest being washed out due to rain.

Ireland captain Stirling said, “Certainly looking forward to captaincy, big series for us. This pitch will turn, so we will take it slow. Cover all our bases and see how to go from there."

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan isn’t going to take their opponent lightly despite the winning momentum as he pointed out the fickle nature of T20 format.

“In a T20 match, anybody can win. We need to perform well for 40 overs to have a chance. We did well against England but need to repeat that sort of performance," Shakib said at the toss.

All three matches of the series will be played at the same venue.

Bangladesh were dominant in their ODI series win. In the series opener, they posted a big total of 338/8 and then bowled out Ireland for 155 to win by 183 runs. The second ODI produced no result due to rain but Bangladesh sealed the series 2-0 with another one-sided performance, winning by 10 wickets.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

BAN vs IRE 2023 Schedule

March 27: 1st T20I, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

March 29: 2nd T20I, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

March 31: 3rd T20I, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

April 4-8: Only Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

