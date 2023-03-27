Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch BAN vs IRE 2023 Coverage

Bangladesh inflicted a clean sweep on Ireland in the ODI series 2-0, and now the attention turns to the T20I series with the first T20I set to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday, March 27.

The Bangla Tigers have been in sublime form of late, they defeated T20 World Cup champions from last year England at home recently, inflicting a clean sweep at 3-0 and they will be looking to repeat those heroics against Paul Stirling’s Ireland.

In the previous match between these two sides, Ireland got bowled out for 101 and Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal as well as Litton Das chased down the 102-run total in just 13 overs.

Hasan Mahmud picked up a five-wicket haul in the final ODI and won the Player of the Match award whereas Mushfiqur Rahim won the Player of the Series award having smashed a century in the second ODI but that fixture was washed out due to rain.

Ahead of Monday’s 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

What date 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played?

The 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland will take place on March 27, Monday.

Where will the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland be played?

The 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

What time will the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland begin?

The 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland?

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland?

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

