Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Bangladesh claimed a 22-run win (DLS method) in the rain-curtailed opening T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the series against Ireland. Bangladesh opening batter Rony Talukdar played a fine knock of 67 to post a mammoth total of 207/5. Ireland, with a revised target of 104 runs to chase in eight overs, failed to put up a strong batting show in the contest. Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed scalped four wickets in the game as the visitors could only manage to reach 81/5 in eight overs. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will now be aiming to seal the T20I series as they are set to take on Ireland in the penultimate encounter on Wednesday, March 29. The second T20I of the series is slated to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh had defeated Ireland 2-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Ahead of Wednesday’s second T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played?

The second T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland will take place on March 29, Wednesday.

Where will the second T20I match Bangladesh vs Ireland be played?

The second T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

What time will the second T20I match Bangladesh vs Ireland begin?

The match between Bangladesh and Ireland will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland second T20I match?

Bangladesh vs Ireland second match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland second T20I match?

Bangladesh vs Ireland second T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Ben White

