Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh by 5 Wickets

SL 165/5 in 39 Overs vs BAN| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh by 5 Wickets: Sri Lanka got their Asia Cup campaign underway with a win over Bangladesh at the Pallakele International Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka bundled out Bangladesh for 164 runs in 42.4 overs, before making 165 for the loss of 5 wickets in 39 overs to register an opening game victory.

Matheeshs Pathirana starred for the Lankans with the ball as he dismissed 4 wickets in his spell, while Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka notched up half-tons to secure the win.

Playing XIs: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023 between hosts Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN). SL last appeared in a 50-over game during the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier in July. The Lankan brigade remained unbeaten in the campaign and thrashed the Netherlands in the summit clash to finish at the top. Continuing the sublime form in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka will eye to equal India’s record for winning the tournament seven times. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hosted Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series last month. They, however, failed to make the most out of the home assignment, losing the series 2-1. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will look to bounce back in the Asia Cup, putting up a neck-to-neck battle against the neighbouring nations.

ASIA CUP 2023 COVERAGE | ASIA CUP 2023 COMPLETE RESULTS | ASIA CUP 2023 FULL SCHEDULE

Ahead of Thursday’s Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will take place on August 31, Thursday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

What time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will begin at 3 PM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed live on the Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka the Asia Cup 2023?

Bangladesh Full Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan