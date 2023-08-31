Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh by 5 Wickets

Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan
Done and Dusted! Charith Asalanka takes Sri Lanka over the line with a boundary. A tricky win for Sri Lanka as they lost early wickets in the chase but Asalanka and Samarawickrama helped them recover to start the campaign on a high. Earlier, Matheesha Pathirana claimed a four-fer as Bangladesh were bundled out for just 164. Sri Lanka (165/5 in 39 overs) beat Bangladesh (164 all-out) by 5 wickets
Charith Asalanka hit the first six of the match as Sri Lanka are just 7 runs away from the win. Asalanka decided to go for a big shot after completing his half-century. SL 158/5 in 38 overs
Charith Asalanka has completed his fifty! A fine knock from the southpaw as he started slow and took his time to get settled. Sri Lanka also touched the 150-run mark as they need just 15 runs to win now. SL 150/5 in 37 overs
5 runs came off the over. Charith Asalanka is close to his half-century. Skipper Dasun Shanaka is looking calm and composed here as he knows the value of his wicket, unlike Dhananjaya de Silva. SL 143/5 in 35 overs
A couple of tight overs but Sri Lanka are marching towards a crucial win here. Shakib Al Hasan’s quota of overs is over and maybe it’s time to bring Taskin back into the attack. SL 138/5 in 34 overs
Four runs came of Mahedi Hasan’s over. The required run rate is dropped below 2. Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanka are still in the middle and Sri Lanka are still in the pole position to claim a win. SL 132/5 in 32 overs
OUT! Two wickets in quick succession! This time Shakib Al Hasan gets the big wicket of Dhananjaya de Silva for 2. Poor shot selection as he charged down the ground in search of a big shot but missed it completely and got castled. SL 128/5 in 31 overs
Bangladesh finally get the breakthrough but it might be a bit too late. Mahedy Hasan dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama for 54. Sri Lanka have enough depth in their batting line-up and there is no required run rate pressure here. SL 121/4 in 29.1 overs
Sri Lanka need 44 runs to win with 7 wickets in hand. Bangladesh have lost the plot and it seems like Sri Lanka will comfortably claim a win here to start their campaign on a high. SL 121/3 in 28 overs
A couple of tidy overs from Bangladesh but they need to take wickets to make a miraculous comeback in the game. It’s already very late for them but still a couple of wickets might give them some hope. SL 117/3 in 27 overs
A maiden from Shakib Al Hasan. The Sri Lanka batters are not showing any signs of hurry or panic here. A solid stand between Samarawickrama and Asalanka to take the game away from Bangladesh. SL 114/3 in 25 overs
Fifty for Sadeera Samarawickrama! A fine knock from the SL batter as he put the chase back on track and released pressure off Charith Asalanka’s shoulders by hitting boundaries at regular intervals. Sri Lanka will want the two to finish the game for them. SL 109/3 in 23.3 overs
Charith Asalanka played another sweep shot and dispatched the ball in the gap for a fine boundary. Sri Lanka also touched the 100-run mark here, 65 runs are required now for the hosts to start the campaign on high. SL 100/3 in 22 overs
A couple of tidy overs but the required run rate has dropped below 2.5 as Samarawickrama and Asalanka are in no mood to hurry. The important thing is to start the tournament on high and SL are focusing on doing it. SL 93/3 in 21 overs
Sri Lanka are now marching towards a win and Bangladesh need a couple of wickets soon to bounce back otherwise it will be too late. 11 runs came off Shakib Al Hasan’s over as things are looking good for the hosts. SL 88/3 in 19 overs
A good over for Sri Lanka as 8 runs came off it. Mustafizur Rahman has failed to trouble the batters thus far in the game. Both batters are well set now and looking to rotate strikes without taking much risk. SL 77/3 in 18 overs
Shakib Al Hasan continues to ask some tricky questions to the batters. He gave away three runs off his over which is enough considering the required run rate. The two Sri Lankan batters are in no mood to take any risk. SL 69/3 in 17 overs
Charith Asalanka finally breaks the shackles as he sweeps the ball into the gap to get his first boundary. 5 runs came off Mahedi Hasan’s over and it seems like Sri Lanka’s chase is back on the track. SL 66/3 in 16 overs
The Hasan duo is attacking the Sri Lankan batters from both ends. 8 runs came off the last two overs which is a good sign for the hosts as the required run rate is 2.97. Time for a drinks break and Bangladesh might reassess their plans after the break. SL 58/3 in 14 overs
Charith Asalanka has started slow and hit just 5 runs off 15 balls thus far. While Sadeera Samarawickrama continues to bat at a good rate to keep the scoreboard moving. Bangladesh are trying hard to take wickets. SL 54/3 in 13 overs
50 up for Sri Lanka! Sri Lanka need to set small milestones here to get close to the target. There is no required run rate pressure here and Sri Lanka can afford some quiet overs here, SL 50/3 in 12 overs
6 runs came off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s over. Sri Lanka need a partnership here to strengthen their position. Bangladesh need to take a wicket or two here and they will be all over the hosts. SL 49/3 in 11 overs
OUT! Shakib Al Hasan gets the better of Kusal Mendis here with a beauty to pull Bangladesh back into the game. Mendis got beaten completely while trying to defend the ball as the ball hit the timber. Excellent from Shakib. SL 43/2 in 9.2 overs
Kusal Mendis finally breaks the shackles and finds a boundary to ease off some pressure. 6 runs came off Mustafizur Rahman’s first over, Bangladesh desperately need a wicket here. SL 42/2 in 9 overs
Shakib Al Hasan into the attack and he bowled a tidy over as only three runs came off it. Bangladesh need to take wickets at regular intervals to keep themselves alive in the game. Sri Lanka hold an edge in the chase despite losing the openers. SL 36/2 in 8 overs
Kusal Mendis is having some discomfort as the physio is out in the middle.
Sadeera Samarawickrama continues to showcase his skills as he finds another boundary through covers that make the fans go crazy. Good start from Sadeera here. SL 31/2 in 6 overs
Sadeera Samarawickrama played a beautiful cover drive for his first four, he followed it up with another on the fine leg. A big over for Sri Lanka as 10 runs came off it. Lanka need to continue this momentum to bounce back in the chase. SL 26/2 in 5 overs
OUT! Pathum Nissanka chased the ball outside off stump and edged it to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim who took a fine catch. Excellent start from the ball for Bangladesh as they are back in the game. Nissanka departs for 14. SL 15/2 in 3.3 overs
OUT! Taskin Ahmed with a terrific delivery gets the better of Dimuth Karunaratne for just 1. He pitches it on the middle-stump line and breaches the gap between the bat and pads to hit the stumps. SL 13/1 in 2.1 overs
SL 165/5 in 39 Overs vs BAN| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh by 5 Wickets: Sri Lanka got their Asia Cup campaign underway with a win over Bangladesh at the Pallakele International Stadium on Thursday.
Sri Lanka bundled out Bangladesh for 164 runs in 42.4 overs, before making 165 for the loss of 5 wickets in 39 overs to register an opening game victory.
Matheeshs Pathirana starred for the Lankans with the ball as he dismissed 4 wickets in his spell, while Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka notched up half-tons to secure the win.
Playing XIs: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023 between hosts Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN). SL last appeared in a 50-over game during the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier in July. The Lankan brigade remained unbeaten in the campaign and thrashed the Netherlands in the summit clash to finish at the top. Continuing the sublime form in the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka will eye to equal India’s record for winning the tournament seven times. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hosted Afghanistan for a three-match ODI series last month. They, however, failed to make the most out of the home assignment, losing the series 2-1. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will look to bounce back in the Asia Cup, putting up a neck-to-neck battle against the neighbouring nations.
