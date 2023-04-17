'Bas Mehnat Karni Hai, Waha Tak Pohchna Hai': RR Youngster on 9th Cloud After Meeting Idol MS Dhoni - WATCH

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been an inspiration to numerous budding cricketers across the globe. And those who have gotten a chance to play alongside him or even against him, consider themselves extremely lucky. Rajasthan Royals’ batter Dhruv Jurel recently had one such moment when he got an opportunity to ‘share the field’ with the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

Jurel was handed his IPL debut in Rajasthan’s fixture against Punjab Kings in Guwahati. He has played four games since then and made decent contributions in the middle order. Last week, he almost lived his dream as he shared the field with his idol, Dhoni. The Royals squared off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 match no. 17 in Chennai and defeated the hosts by 3 runs. The CSK skipper scored a quickfire 17-ball 32 not-out but failed to win the game with five needed off the last ball.

After the conclusion of the game, Jurel had a conversation with Dhoni. But how did the youngster feel when he saw his idol for the first time, he revealed that in an interview with ‘Human of Bombay’.

“It was surreal to meet players grew up admiring. When saw Mahi Bhai for the first time, stood at a distance & stared at him for 5 minutes. I thought. ‘Bas mehnat karni hai, waha tak pohchna hai’," Jurel was quoted as saying.

The Agra wicketkeeper-batter then shared what India’s World Cup-winning captain told him after the game.

“Nothing can top this latest match. Not only did I share a field with Mahi Bhai, but I also got to speak to him! When I asked him how he always stays so calm, he told me, ‘As a finisher, you’ll only get 1 or 2 overs to make your mark. So, just believe in yourself and start hitting.’ Now, that’s exactly what I plan to do, so I can get where he is one day… After all, nothing is ever impossible," he added.

There was a time in Jurel’s life when he was asked to choose either studies or cricket. That was the moment when his father backed him, asking him to pursue the game.

“As a child, I used to play gully cricket with my friends; I never even dreamt that I’d pursue it professionally one day! Papa was a retired Army veteran, and it was always my dream to follow in his footsteps. He, too, wanted me to get a stable government job. Then, during a summer camp when I was 12, I started playing cricket seriously and was hooked," Jurel was quoted in a post by Humans of Bombay.

