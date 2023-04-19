Bats Worth Lakhs; Pads, Shoes And Other Equipment Stolen From Delhi Capitals' Players Kit Bags: Report

Trends :CSK VS SRH LIVECSK VS SRH Dream11Chennai Pitch ReportSourav GangulyDC VS KKR
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt and Yash Dhull are among the Delhi Capitals players who have lost bats and other equipment

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 10:59 IST

New Delhi, India

David Warner-led DC are yet to win a match in IPL 2023. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
If their on-field woes weren’t enough, several Delhi Capitals players have equipment stolen from their kit bags in transit. The players realised it once they received kits in their respective hotel rooms after landing in Delhi from Bangalore where they faced RCB in an IPL 2023 match last Saturday.

Among the stolen equipment include 16 bats, pads, shoes, thigh-pads and gloves. The bats belong to DC captain David Warner, allrounder Mitchell March, Phil Salt and Yash Dhull.

After the players informed the franchise of the incident, they lodged a complaint about the robbery.

“All of them were shocked when they heard that everyone had lost something or the other from their kit bags. This is the first time such an incident has happened and the matter was soon raised to the logistics department, police and later at the airport. The investigation is on," The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

As per the DCP (Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla, two men approached them with complaint of equipment missing from their bags.

“Our duty officer asked them to write a complaint with all the details and gave them a paper. They said that they would get all the details and will file a complaint. Appropriate legal action would be taken," the publication quoted Devesh as saying.

The bats belonging to the overseas players are said to be worth a lakh rupees each.

A logistics company takes care of team kit bags and luggage and ensures that they reach in advance to the destination ahead of a game. The players, as per the report, keep their kit bags outside their room after each game following which the logistics company takes over.

DC remain the only team out of 10 in the ongoing season which is yet to win a match. The Warner-led franchise has lost all five of their games so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

first published: April 19, 2023, 10:59 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 10:59 IST
