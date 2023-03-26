BCCI Announces Central Contract: Jadeja Promoted, KL Rahul Demoted; Bhuvi, Vihari, Rahane, Ishant Out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for the Indian men’s cricket team for the 2022-23 season.

There are four categories in BCCI’s contract list - ‘A+’ for players on INR 7 crore retainers, ‘A’ for players INR 5 crore, ‘B’ for players INR 3 crore, and ‘C’ for players INR 1 crore.

The elite A plus category has players who are sure-shot candidates for all three formats, while ‘A’ comprises cricketers who are certainties for Tests and one-dayers. Players who are considered for limited-over cricket are in Group B, while C group players are generally considered for one of the three formats regularly.

Team India (Senior Men)

Period Grade A + Grade A Grade B Grade C Oct 2022 to Sept 2023 INR 7 Cr INR 5 Cr INR 3 Cr INR 1 Cr

Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted from Grade A to Grade A+, taking the number of players in the top category from three to four.

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were pushed up to Grade A from Grade C and Grade B respectively.

KS Bharat also landed a maiden central contract after being included as Kuldeep Yadav returned to the contracted list in Grade C.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari do not find their names on the list.

Distribution of Annual Player Contracts Team India (Senior Men)

Grade S.No. Name A+ 1 Rohit Sharma 2 Virat Kohli 3 Jasprit Bumrah 4 Ravindra Jadeja A 1 Hardik Pandya 2 R Ashwin 3 Mohd. Shami 4 Rishabh Pant 5 Axar Patel B 1 Cheteshwar Pujara 2 KL Rahul 3 Shreyas Iyer 4 Mohd. Siraj 5 Suryakumar Yadav 6 Shubman Gill C 1 Umesh Yadav 2 Shikhar Dhawan 3 Shardul Thakur 4 Ishan Kishan 5 Deepak Hooda 6 Yuzvendra Chahal 7 Kuldeep Yadav 8 Washington Sundar 9 Sanju Samson 10 Arshdeep Singh 11 KS Bharat

