BCCI Announces Central Contract: Jadeja Promoted, KL Rahul Demoted; Bhuvi, Vihari, Rahane, Ishant Out

Ravindra Jadeja joined Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to get INR 7 crore as BCCI announced the central contract list

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 23:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Virat Kohli (left), Rohit Sharma (centre) and Ravindra Jadeja (Agencies)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for the Indian men’s cricket team for the 2022-23 season.

There are four categories in BCCI’s contract list - ‘A+’ for players on INR 7 crore retainers, ‘A’ for players INR 5 crore, ‘B’ for players INR 3 crore, and ‘C’ for players INR 1 crore.

The elite A plus category has players who are sure-shot candidates for all three formats, while ‘A’ comprises cricketers who are certainties for Tests and one-dayers. Players who are considered for limited-over cricket are in Group B, while C group players are generally considered for one of the three formats regularly.

Team India (Senior Men)

 PeriodGrade A + Grade AGrade B Grade C
Oct 2022 to Sept 2023INR 7 CrINR 5 CrINR 3 CrINR 1 Cr

Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted from Grade A to Grade A+, taking the number of players in the top category from three to four.

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were pushed up to Grade A from Grade C and Grade B respectively.

KS Bharat also landed a maiden central contract after being included as Kuldeep Yadav returned to the contracted list in Grade C.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari do not find their names on the list.

Distribution of  Annual Player Contracts Team India (Senior Men)

GradeS.No.Name 
A+1Rohit Sharma
2Virat Kohli
3Jasprit Bumrah
4Ravindra Jadeja
A1Hardik Pandya
2R Ashwin
3Mohd. Shami
4Rishabh Pant
5Axar Patel
B1Cheteshwar Pujara
2KL Rahul
3Shreyas Iyer
4Mohd. Siraj
5Suryakumar Yadav
6Shubman Gill
C1Umesh Yadav
2Shikhar Dhawan
3Shardul Thakur
4Ishan Kishan
5Deepak Hooda
6Yuzvendra Chahal
7Kuldeep Yadav
8Washington Sundar
9Sanju Samson
10Arshdeep Singh
11KS Bharat

last updated: March 26, 2023, 23:44 IST
