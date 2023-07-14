BCCI Announces Fixtures for India’s Tour of South Africa 2023-24: Here's the Full Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the fixture of India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24. As per the official release, the tour commences in December 2023 with a three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs and will culminate with the Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy involving two Tests.

The first T20I will be played on December 5 in Durban after which the teams will move to Gqeberha for the next game on December 12. The third and final T20I will be played in Johannesburg on December 14.

The 3-match ODI series commences three days later, on December 17 in Johannesburg. The teams will return to Gqeberha for the second One-Day International on December 19 while the final game will be held in Paarl on December 21.

The two teams will then shift focus to the longest format and square off in the first game of the 2-match series – the Boxing Day Test – starting December 26 on Centurion. The final game of the tour will be played in Cape Town, starting January 3 next year.

Here’s the Complete Fixture:

India’s tour of South Africa, 2023-24 Day Date Match Venue Sunday 10-Dec-23 1st T20I Durban Tuesday 12-Dec-23 2nd T20I Gqeberha Thursday 14-Dec-23 3rd T20I Johannesburg Sunday 17-Dec-23 1st ODI Johannesburg Tuesday 19-Dec-23 2nd ODI Gqeberha Thursday 21-Dec-23 3rd ODI Paarl Tuesday 26-Dec-23 to 30-Dec-23 1st Test Centurion Wednesday 03-Jan-24 to 07-Jan-24 2nd Test Cape Town

While making the announcement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah spoke about the importance of the Freedom series and is expecting some ‘enthralling contests’ in the Rainbow Nation.