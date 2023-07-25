Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » BCCI Announces Fixtures of Home Season 2023-24: Team India to Host Australia Before World Cup 2023

BCCI Announces Fixtures of Home Season 2023-24: Team India to Host Australia Before World Cup 2023

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 20:03 IST

New Delhi, India

BCCI announce India's home season for 2023-24
BCCI announce India's home season for 2023-24

The BCCI on Tuesday announced Team India’s fixtures for the home season 2023-24, comprising a total of 16 international matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play as many as 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is till March 2024.

BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the board’s venue rotation policy.

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag and concluding on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

Advertisement

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The exciting Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

top videos
  • Mohammed Siraj Rested for ODI Leg of West Indies Tour Amid 'Sore Ankle' Complaints

    • 2023-24 – Home Matches
    Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs
    FROM / TOMon18-Sep-23Thu28-Sep-23Format0-3-0India
    S. No.Date (From)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
    1Fri22-Sep-231:30 PM1st ODIMohali
    2Sun24-Sep-231:30 PM2nd ODIIndore
    3Wed27-Sep-231:30 PM3rd ODIRajkot
    Australia tour of India – 5 T20Is
    FROM / TOTue21-Nov-23Mon04-Dec-23Format0-0-5India
    S. No.Date (From)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
    1Thu23-Nov-237:00 PM1st T20IVizag
    2Sun26-Nov-237:00 PM2nd T20ITrivandrum
    3Tue28-Nov-237:00 PM3rd T20IGuwahati
    4Fri01-Dec-237:00 PM4th T20INagpur
    5Sun03-Dec-237:00 PM5th T20IHyderabad
    Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is
    FROM / TOTue09-Jan-24Thu18-Jan-24Format0-3-0IND
    S. No.Date (From)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
    1Thu11-Jan-24-1st T20IMohali
    2Sun14-Jan-24-2nd T20IIndore
    3Wed17-Jan-24-3rd T20IBengaluru
    England tour of India – 5 Tests
    FROM / TOSat20-Jan-24Mon11-Mar-24Format0-0-5IND
    S. No.Date (From)Date (To)TimeMatchVenue
    1Thu25-Jan-24Mon29-Jan-24-1st TestHyderabad
    2Fri02-Feb-24Tue06-Feb-24-2nd TestVizag
    3Thu15-Feb-24Mon19-Feb-24-3rd TestRajkot
    4Fri23-Feb-24Tue27-Feb-24-4th TestRanchi
    5Thu07-Mar-24Mon11-Mar-24-5th TestDharamsala

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: July 25, 2023, 19:32 IST
    last updated: July 25, 2023, 20:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App