BCCI Announces India A Squad For ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup

India 'A' will begin their campaign on June 13 against hosts Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 12:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Shweta Sehrawat (Twitter Image)

Batting all-rounder Shweta Sehrawat will lead a 14-member Indian ‘A’ squad in the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup beginning in Hong Kong on June 12.

“The All India Women’s Selection Committee on Friday announced the India ‘A’ (Emerging) squad for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023," BCCI said in a release.

The tournament will feature eight teams which are divided into two groups.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) is a part of Group A which also features hosts Hong Kong, Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’, while Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are in Group B. The final will be played on June 21.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha.

Head Coach: Nooshin Al Khadeer India ‘A’ (Emerging) Schedule at ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023: June 13 India ‘A’ vs Hong Kong June 15 India ‘A’ vs Thailand ‘A’ June 17 India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 02, 2023, 12:53 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 12:53 IST
