BCCI Forms Sub-committees for World Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed sub-committees for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India and Infrastructure and Subsidy. In a letter, in possession of News18 CricketNext, written to the state associations, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah conveyed the various appointments.

“As per the discussions held during the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 27th 2023, in Ahmedabad, it was resolved that Office-Bearers would form two sub-committees for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and Infrastructure & Subsidy. I am pleased to inform you that the Office Bearers of the BCCI have convened and finalized the composition of the two sub-committee," Shah wrote in his letter to the state associations.

Indian cricket board’s office bearers Roger Binny, Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar, Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia are part of the 2023 World Cup Working Group and have been assigned different venues for the marquee event. President Binny will oversee Ahmedabad and Chennai, Shah will look after Delhi and Dharamsala, Treasurer Shelar has Pune, Guwahati and Lucknow, VP Shukla gets Hyderabad and Bengaluru while Saikia will be in charge of Mumbai, Kolkata and Trivandrum.

Five senior office bearers will oversee the 12 venues for the World Cup but only 10 will be hosting main fixtures. Trivandrum and Guwahati have been allotted warm-up matches.

The Infrastructure and Subsidy committee consists of IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, former Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia, KSCA Secretary A Shankar and the five office bearers of BCCI.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed members who have accepted the responsibilities to serve on these committees. We are confident that their dedication and vision will contribute significantly to the success of the respective initiatives.

“We anticipate that these sub-committees will work diligently towards achieving our shared goals and objectives. Together, we can make the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 a resounding success and further elevate the standards of infrastructure and development in Indian cricket," Shah added in his letter sent to state associations on July 25.

Upgrading stadiums

World Cup on their mind, the Indian cricket board has started upgrading facilities at the venues to be used for the multi-nation event. Secretary Shah had said back in May that World Cup venues will be prioritised first and then other venues in the country will be upgraded in a phased manner.

“There is money coming into the BCCI but facilities in some stadiums are not up to the mark. Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Indore, Lucknow are some of the well-maintained stadiums but we need to get the other stadiums at par to these too," Shah had said after the SGM in May.

BCCI is working closely with Grant Thornton International for upgrading the facilities. The board received the report on 16 stadiums in May and will consult them for the remaining venues later.

“We have also taken GT (Grant Thornton International) on board who will deal with 15 stadiums initially and after that, we will expand. They have already given us a report on 16 stadiums and will then address 15 more stadiums. First priority will be World Cup venues after the list is decided, and then we will move to other venues," Shah had revealed.