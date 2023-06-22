BCCI Invites Applications for a Member of Men's Cricket Team Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday invited applications for one member of the Men’s Selection Committee. After Chetan Sharma resigned from the post of BCCI chief selector in February, 2023, the cricket board has been operating with one less member in the committee. The current members of the BCCI selection committee are Shiv Sunder Das, S Sharath, Subroto Banerjee and Salil Ankola.

The BCCI took to Twitter to share the update as it also shared a link with the caption, “BCCI invites applications for one member of Men’s Selection Committee post."

Meanwhile, former India opener Shiv Sunder, who has 23 Tests to his credit, replaced Sharma as chairman of the panel after his resignation that also has S Sharath (South), Subroto (Central) and Salil (West).

It seems like Shiv Sunder might continue as the chairman as the BCCI has not mentioned the post in the selection committee in their application and mentioned about opening for one member only.

According to a report in PTI, In case BCCI doesn’t get a big name from North Zone, then former stumper Ajay Ratra is an option. He was one of the candidates interviewed by Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape when Chetan Sharma got reappointed.

Another choice could be Vivek Razdan, who has watched a lot of domestic cricket as a BCCI panel commentator over the last decade.

“If I am approached, I would be interested and it would be an honour to serve Indian cricket. But I believe that for a selector’s post, one should only apply if you are told to apply," Razdan, who is currently holidaying in the US said.